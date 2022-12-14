Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan attained substantial success in transport and logistics area: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan have attained substantial success in the transport and logistics area, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting with his Turkish and Turkmen counterparts in the city of Turkmenbashi on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that many projects have been implemented by the three countries, which in turn create new opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport connectivity.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, investments in this sector in all three countries served the purpose of creating new and modern infrastructure.

“Azerbaijan is an active player in the East-West and North-South transport corridors and has implemented all major projects related to railway, highway and air transport in its territory. As a result, Azerbaijan has become an important transit country. In the first 10 months of 2022, the volume of total transit traffic passing through Azerbaijan has increased by more than 80 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az