Azerbaijan, Turkiye boost cooperation in combating water scarcity

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency, Zaur Mikayilov, has met with a delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkiye, Ibrahim Yumaklı, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on water security priority, long-term strategic solutions to water scarcity, education in efficient use of water, effective exchange of experience between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and other issues.

The two also agreed on the expansion of bilateral relations in this direction in the future.

