Azerbaijan, Türkiye boost cooperation in geology and mining industry

General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye and the State Agency for Utilization of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed a protocol of intent to strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of geology and mining industry, News.Az reports. 

The document was inked on the sidelines of the International Geology and Mining Forum, which brought together 70 specialists from 30 countries.


