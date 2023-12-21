Azerbaijan, Türkiye cooperate on green energy production and export - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have already begun to cooperate on green energy production and export, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a panel session on “Green energy and smart city” held as part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Minister Shahbazov noted that the two countries are allies with great opportunities to jointly build a green future in the region, an exemplary model of energy cooperation.

He stressed that Azerbaijan’s strategy, aimed at achieving a clean environment and green growth by 2030, developing Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur and Nakhchivan as green energy zones, as well as becoming a supplier of green energy, contributes to the development of energy cooperation with Türkiye in this new direction.

“The state policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, which gives priority to the development of renewable energy and its transportation to world markets via various routes, stipulates the creation of a “green” energy corridor with Türkiye,” Minister Shahbazov added.

News.Az