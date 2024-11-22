Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss construction progress of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani and Turkish energy ministers met in Istanbul on Friday to discuss joint energy projects, including the completion of the construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Istanbul Energy Forum, News.Az reports.“During the meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, we discussed the issues on the agenda of our energy cooperation,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.“We evaluated the current status of joint projects related to the supply of green energy and gas to Türkiye and from there to Europe, the completion of the construction of the Igdır-Nakhchivan pipeline, and the organization of the "4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum,” he added.

News.Az