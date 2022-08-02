Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkiye Alparslan Bayraktar, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

Touching upon the bilateral and regional benefits of energy cooperation between the two countries, the sides discussed global energy projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline and TANAP. They emphasized that TANAP, a joint project of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, plays an important role in ensuring the energy security of Europe as one of the main energy sources along with meeting Turkiye’s natural gas demand. In the context of growing gas demand in the region, the sides discussed the steps taken to supply additional gas volumes.

They touched upon the issue of electricity exchange between Azerbaijan and Turkiye and the possibility of transit and export of electricity through Turkiye. The sides exchanged views on the opportunities of exporting electricity to Turkiye and Europe via the Zangazur corridor, as well as the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania Black Sea submarine cable project, and stressed the importance of increasing efforts to contribute to regional cooperation in the field of electricity to strengthen the energy supply security of the region.

The meeting also highlighted the projects implemented towards transformation of Karabakh and East Zangazur into “green energy” zone. The sides pointed out wide opportunities for participation of Turkish investors in these processes.

They also exchanged views on holding the next Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum and other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

News.Az