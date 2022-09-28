Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expansion of strategic energy partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez in Almaty on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Shahbazov is paying a visit to Almaty to take part in the second meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Shahbazov said he discussed with his Turkish counterpart the opportunities for deepening the strategic energy partnership between the two countries.

“With my friend and brother Fatih Donmez, we evaluated the opportunities for deepening the regional and international Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic energy partnership with the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as the export and transit of electricity,” the Azerbaijani minister said on Twitter.

News.Az