Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss Middle Corridor development

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Baku Birol Akgun.

The meeting focused on prospects for the expansion of cooperation in the transport sector, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting, we discussed issues of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of transport. We exchanged views on opportunities for mutual cooperation, especially in the areas of road transport, railways, aviation, and the development of the Middle Corridor,” Minister Nabiyev wrote on X.

News.Az