Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military, military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler on the sidelines of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2022) held at Baku Expo Center, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in regional security, military, military-technical, military-educational, and military-medical fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

Hasanov and Guler emphasized the importance of using technological innovations in joint military drills.

News.Az