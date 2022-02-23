Azerbaijan, Turkiye explore prospects for expanding co-op in field of youth and sports

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with the Turkish Ambassador to the country Cahit Bagci, and Attaché of the Embassy Nurettin Erdogan, News.Az reports.

The sides discussed the prospects for further expansion of cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the field of youth and sports.

Minister Gayibov highlighted Azerbaijan’s sports potential, as well as the state youth policy.

They also emphasized the importance of exchange of experience between two countries’ youth, as well as conducting joint-training exercises for international competitions.

