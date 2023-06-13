Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship continues to develop rapidly - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The friendship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues to develop rapidly, Matin Mammadli, a political scientist and doctor of political science, told News.Az.

The political scientist stressed that the Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders, as well as other high-ranking officials from both countries, regularly pay mutual visits.

He noted that Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his post-election tradition by paying his first trip abroad to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are fraternal countries and strategic allies, said Mammadli, stressing that the two countries enjoy the highest level of relations in almost all areas, including political, military, economic and cultural fields.

Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan, according to the political scientist, will further deepen allied relations between the two countries. “Both leaders will hold talks and consultations. As far as is known, both the world and our region are experiencing complex geopolitical processes. Against the background of these processes, the alliance between the two fraternal countries is of great importance,” he added.

In conclusion, Mammadli stressed that Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan between the two countries will greatly contribute to the further expansion of bilateral ties.

News.Az