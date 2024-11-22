Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria mull delivering green energy to Europe

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia and Bulgaria held a quadrilateral meeting in Istanbul to explore ways to supply green energy to Europe.

Azerbaijan was represented by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov at the meeting held on the sidelines of the Istanbul Energy Forum, News.Az reports.“In Istanbul, we convened a quadrilateral meeting on the supply of green energy with Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili, and Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, Vladimir Malinov,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.The minister said the meeting focused on opportunities to collaborate on delivering green energy to Europe through various routes, leveraging the renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

News.Az