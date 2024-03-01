Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail defense industry cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with President of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency Haluk Gorgun on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.  

During the meeting, the parties hailed the defense industry cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

They also exchanged views on further expansion of cooperation in a number of areas, as well as other issues of mutual interest.


