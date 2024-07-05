Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail significance of Turkic world solidarity

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan in Shusha, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

During the conversation, they recalled the recent trilateral meeting in Astana, as an example of friendship and brotherhood, between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, expressing confidence that this format would become regular.According to an agreement reached with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it was emphasized that Turkiye will be represented by its Vice President at the Summit in Shusha, due to the visit of the Turkish head of state to Germany to watch the Turkiye-Netherlands match.They highlighted the importance of signing the Shusha Declaration in the city of Shusha in 2021, which forms the basis of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.The parties hailed the successful development of brotherhood, friendship and allied relations between the two countries in all areas. They also stressed the significance of the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world.During the conversation, discussions also revolved around Azerbaijan-Armenia and Türkiye-Armenia relations.

News.Az