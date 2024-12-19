Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold high-level military dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 16th Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting was held in Ankara, Türkiye on Thursday.

On December 18, a delegation, led by Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov, visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara. The delegates laid flowers in front of the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the park, paying tribute to his memory, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The Azerbaijani delegation visited Anıtkabir, mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and laid a wreath on the grave and paid tribute to his memory.The delegation was accompanied by employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Türkiye and the military attaché office.Then, Gurbanov met with Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gurak.During the meetings, the positive impact of the existing friendly and fraternal relations on military cooperation was emphasized, and confidence was expressed that the ongoing mutual activities would further intensify.During the visit, extensive discussions were held on the prospects and development directions of cooperation between the 2 countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as on topics of mutual interest.Then, the opening ceremony of the 16th Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting was held with the participation of delegations, and meetings of the Sub-Working Groups were also held.

