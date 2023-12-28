Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint military drills to combat hybrid threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have held joint military exercises, the spokesperson for Turkish National Defense Ministry, Zeki Akturk, said at a weekly briefing, News.Az reports.

“On December 26-28, drills titled 'Hybrid Threat Response Exercises' were conducted in Azerbaijan," Akturk noted.

"As part of supporting regional and global peace, adhering to the concept of 'One nation, two states', our support for Azerbaijan continues,” he added.

News.Az