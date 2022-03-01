Azerbaijan, Turkiye in talks to establish joint university

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions on the establishment of a joint Turkish-Azerbaijani University are underway, the latter’s education ministry Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The briefing was dedicated to the “State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth at Prestigious Universities of Foreign Countries for 2022-2026”, which was approved by a presidential order.

The minister noted that the establishment of a university is not a short-tem process.

“We hope that the joint Turkish-Azerbaijan University will be established this year or in years to come,” Amrullayev added.

News.Az