Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink memorandum on cooperation in space sector

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport signed a memorandum of understanding with the Turkish Space Agency, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 73rd International Astronautical Congress in Paris.

The memorandum envisages the strengthening of cooperation in the field of remote sensing of the Earth and the development of technologies, as well as the expansion of mutually beneficial programs for the exchange of experience and knowledge to assess commercial and educational opportunities in the space sector.

The document will contribute to the joint activities of the two organizations in international space projects, active cooperation in the development of the space ecosystem, space science and other areas, added the ministry.

