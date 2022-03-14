Azerbaijan, Turkiye ink protocol on integration of Green Card insurance system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau and Turkiye’s Motor Insurers’ Bureau signed a protocol on cooperation for the integration of the Green Card systems.

A ceremony of signing the document took place on Monday in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, the chief editor of News.Az reports from the event.

The protocol aims to ensure partnership and mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of the Green Card system.

The document will allow the digital verification of the validity of the Green Cards of both Azerbaijan and Turkiye at the border checkpoints of the two countries. The Parties will exchange information in accordance with the requirements of the relevant legislation and provide the necessary assistance to customs checkpoints on Green Card data.

The integration between the Green Card Insurance Bureaus of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, initiated by the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, is the first practice of the Council of Bureaux.

The Green Card system, operating under the Working Group on Road Transport of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, was launched in 1949 to facilitate international transport and to regulate losses under the Green Card international system.

News.Az