Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink several documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the Public Union of Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists (TUİB) have signed an agreement on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, News.az reports.

The Action Plan for 2024 envisages increasing the volume of trade and investment, strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as supporting mutual investment opportunities and promoting joint projects in line with sustainable development goals.

Under the agreement signed between Azerbaijan's DO-DEM LLC and Türkiye’s Multipak company, a new plant for producing paper-based and environmentally friendly containers will be built in Azerbaijan. The document signed between Azerbaijani Diplomat LTD company and Turkish Dogru Holding envisages the construction of a hotel in Azerbaijan.

News.Az