Azerbaijan, Turkiye mull bilateral military cooperation

The Deputy Defense Minister, Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev, met with the newly appointed Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye to Ganja, Recep Oztop, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.Az

Lieutenant General Afandiyev congratulated him on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

The Deputy Defense Minister emphasized that bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

Oztop expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would develop in the future.


