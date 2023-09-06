Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull cooperation in military and military-technical areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly appointed military attaché of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Major General Soner Orucoglu has been introduced to Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov welcomed and congratulated the new military attaché on his appointment in Azerbaijan. He expressed his gratitude for the moral and political support of fraternal Türkiye during the Patriotic War. The Defense Minister emphasized that the friendly relations between the heads of both fraternal states positively impact all fields including the field of military cooperation.

The Turkish attaché was informed about the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work done in the liberated territories, as well as the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and operational situation in the Karabakh economic region.

Minister Hasanov wished Major General Soner Orucoglu success in his future activities in the field of expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Major General Soner Orucoglu expressed his satisfaction with the start of his activity as a military attaché in Azerbaijan. The military attaché noted that he would make all efforts for the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, including military cooperation.

During the meeting, they had a broad exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The newly appointed military attaché of Türkiye to Azerbaijan met with First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov.

News.Az