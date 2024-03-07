Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull cooperation prospects, Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with visiting Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation, the current situation in the region and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

They hailed the efforts to further strengthen the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, stressing the importance of expanding the agenda of this alliance in political, trade and economic, military, humanitarian, educational, cultural, as well defense industry, energy security, investments, transport and communications areas.

It was also stressed that Azerbaijan and Türkiye demonstrate exemplary partnership within bilateral and international organizations in combating international and regional threats, migration and other issues. Intensification of joint measures within the Organization of Turkic States, which is one of the key foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, and the promotion of new multilateral initiatives were pointed out at the meeting.

Bayramov highlighted the recent steps taken to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He emphasized that for peace and stability in the region, Armenia should renounce claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

News.Az