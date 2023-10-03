Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull prospects for cooperation in field of youth and sports

Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull prospects for cooperation in field of youth and sports

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Türkiye Enes Eminoglu, News.Az reports.

Minister Farid Gayibov hailed the high-level relations between the two brotherly countries in the field of youth and sports, adding that these ties are developing day by day.

The minister briefed the guests on the progress achieved in the field of youth in Azerbaijan in recent years, stressing that the role of youth is important in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The discussions also focused on prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of youth and sports.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva and member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Rümeysa Kadak also attended the meeting.

News.Az