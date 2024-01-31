Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull prospects for educational cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has met with Minister of National Education of Türkiye Yusuf Tekin, who is on a visit to the country, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful and dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of education in recent years. They described education as one of the most important domains in terms of further strengthening existing relations between the two countries.

The pair also exchanged views on the current situation of and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

