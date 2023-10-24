Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull prospects for expansion of cooperation between SMEs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has visited "Baku SME House", News.Az reports.

Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov informed the ambassador about the concept and advantages of the SME house, the services provided to entrepreneurs by public and private institutions in a single space, facilitating the business, and the planned innovations related to the SME houses.

The meeting also focused on the expansion of relations between businessmen of both countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation between Turkish companies operating in the country and local SMEs.

News.Az