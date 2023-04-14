Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull strengthening cooperation in field of insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Chairman of the Insurance Association of Türkiye Atilla Benli, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting with Chairman of the Insurance Association of Türkiye, we discussed the impact of strengthening cooperation in the field of insurance on the economic development of our countries, as well as the potential cooperation prospects,” Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

News.Az