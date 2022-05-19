Azerbaijan-Turkiye NGO Cooperation Forum kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first Azerbaijan-Turkiye Non-Governmental Organizations Cooperation Forum kicked off in Baku as part of the events held to mark the “Year of Shusha” declared in Azerbaijan.

The forum is organized by Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Delivering a keynote remark at the forum, the agency executive director, Aygun Aliyeva, spoke about Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations and emphasized the importance of the event.

She noted that holding such an important forum in Baku will give a great impetus to civil society development.

According to Aliyeva, the development of civil society in Azerbaijan is a state policy and important work is being done to support the activities of civil society members.

Addressing the event, Vusal Guliyev, Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs, said that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, civil society institutions have played an important role in the country’s economic, social and cultural life.

News.Az