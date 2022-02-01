Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss prospects for development of military co-op (VIDEO)
- 01 Feb 2022 14:20
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170083
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-turkiye-prospects-for-development-of-military-cooperation-video Copied
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Ankara, held a meeting with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The ministers discussed prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Turkiye cooperation in military, military-technical, military education and other fields, as well as regional security issues.