Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss prospects for development of military co-op (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Ankara, held a meeting with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Turkiye cooperation in military, military-technical, military education and other fields, as well as regional security issues.

