Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations ‘at the highest level’ in history: FM Bayramov

Today, Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations stand at the highest level in cooperation history today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara, News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations relations are an example of unparalleled solidarity and brotherhood.

Speaking about the Zangezur corridor, Minister Bayramov emphasized the special relevance of its opening at the current stage.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat on Monday embarked on an official visit to Ankara. Bayramov first held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The visit also schedules Bayramov's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials.

News.Az