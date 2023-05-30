Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations will receive new impetus - parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will receive a new impetus in the coming period, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary session on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Gafarova noted that Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in the presidential elections in Türkiye pleased the entire Azerbaijani people.

In the second round of the elections in Türkiye, Erdogan was re-elected president of the country and won 52.14 percent of the vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 percent.

