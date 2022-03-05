Azerbaijan, Turkiye report growth in mutual trade turnover

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkiye increased by 12 percent and reached $5 billion this year, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

Bayramov made the statement at a joint briefing with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The top diplomat noted that the figures will significantly increase in years to come thanks to the existing potential of the two fraternal countries.

He added that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye stand at a high level.

News.Az