Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign protocol on amendments to Preferential Trade Agreement

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş have signed the Protocol “On amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye”, News.Az reports.

The meeting, held between Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş prior to the signing ceremony, focused on the current situation on trade and investment as well as the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries.

“The implementation of the document will give a further impetus for increasing the trade turnover with the brotherly country,” Minister Jabbarov said.

During the meeting with Turkish businessmen held in Samsun, the sides discussed the business and investment opportunities created in Azerbaijan as well as further development of trade turnover, business partnership between business structures of the two countries.

As part of the visit, the guests visited Samsun Bandırma Ship Museum, reflecting the glorious history of the national struggle movement launched by Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, on May 19, 1919, with the Bandırma Ferry, and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye. They also familiarized themselves with Türkiye's first indigenous electric car "Togg".

