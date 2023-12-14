Azerbaijan-Türkiye ties reach historic high: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have reached a historic high, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Today, when we talk about all domains of cooperation, we would not be wrong if we underline that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations have reached a historic high,” FM Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his visiting counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku.

The minister highlighted that the two countries have various formats to develop these relations.

News.Az