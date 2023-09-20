Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Türkiye to build bridge on state border

Azerbaijan, Türkiye to build bridge on state border

A new bridge across the Araz River will be built on the Azerbaijani-Turkish state border. 

This is reflected in the detailed action plan of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

According to the action plan, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the State Customs Committee, and the State Border Service, will prepare a proposal for the construction of a new bridge across the Aras River on the Azerbaijani-Turkish state border in 2024.


