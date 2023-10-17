Azerbaijan, Türkiye to conduct joint military drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of military personnel and aviation equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces to be involved in joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye arrived in Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

It should be noted that the joint tactical exercises are planned to be conducted on October 23-25 in several directions, including Baku city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the liberated territories.

News.Az