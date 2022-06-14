Azerbaijan, Turkiye to mark 1st anniversary of signing of Shusha Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, will host an event marking the first anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration between Baku and Ankara, News.Az reports.

The declaration was signed on 15 June 2021 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Azerbaijani and Turkish parliamentarians and officials will take part in the event.

Former Turkish Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Binali Yildirim, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and Secretary General of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Ismail Buyukataman are expected to visit to Azerbaijan to attend the event.

