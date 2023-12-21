Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade amounts to $7.2B in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the economic field is not limited to bilateral ties, and the two countries also implement mega projects contributing to the regional development and security, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of Türkiye held in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to him, the close relations between the two countries is also reflected in the trade figures.

“Türkiye is Azerbaijan’s major trading partner. During 11 months of this year, the trade between the two countries amounted to $7.2 billion, which is 33 percent more than in the same period of the last year. Exports increased by more than 52 percent and amounted to $5.1 billion,” he added.

News.Az