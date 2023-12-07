Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade turnover growing year by year: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is one of the largest trade partners of Azerbaijan, and the trade turnover between the two countries is increasing year by year, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov at the groundbreaking ceremony for "Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations" LLC pharmaceutical production facility in Pirallahi Industrial Park, News.Az reports.

“Pharmaceutical production is of special importance for every country. Every resource is exhaustible. It is only possible to expand these limits based on human capital,” the minister noted.

He mentioned that today's project is another manifestation of comprehensive relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Noting that this is a direct investment of a Turkish company in Azerbaijan, the minister pointed out that the activity of the new enterprise is aimed not only at production, but also at the development of this sector.

