Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade turnover nears $7 billion in 10M 2023

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has approached $7 billion in the first ten months of 2023, surpassing the 2022 figure by 15 percent, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that approximately 4,000 Turkish-invested companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan.

