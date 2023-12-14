Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade turnover nears $7 billion in 10M 2023
14 Dec 2023
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has approached $7 billion in the first ten months of 2023, surpassing the 2022 figure by 15 percent, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.
FM Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku, News.Az reports.
The minister noted that approximately 4,000 Turkish-invested companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan.