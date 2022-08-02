Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan identify further ways to reinforce partnership: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan are identifying further ways to reinforce their brotherhood and partnership, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov took part in the first trilateral meeting of ministers of foreign affairs, trade/economy and transport of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Tuesday.

“In times of growing challenges to global security, stability and economic development, this Azerbaijan- Türkiye-Uzbekistan platform fits into existing efforts to develop regional cooperation and to address our countries’ shared interests in peace, security and prosperity,” the top diplomat tweeted.

