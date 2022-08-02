Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan sign Tashkent Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

A declaration was signed following the first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Uzbek ministers of foreign affairs, trade and transport in Tashkent on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the meeting.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Tashkent Declaration will contribute to further strengthening relations between the three countries.

“Signed the Tashkent Declaration, which will increase the welfare of the Turkic world and strengthen our relations. We will make this mechanism permanent and realize concrete projects,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

