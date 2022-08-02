Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan stress importance of opening of Zangazur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tashkent Declaration signed between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye underline the importance of the opening of the Zangazur corridor, News.Az reports.

The declaration was signed following the first trilateral meeting of ministers of foreign affairs, trade/economy and transport of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye in Tashkent on Tuesday.

In the document, the parties emphasizes the importance of contributing to Azerbaijan’s post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration efforts by investing in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Azerbaijani side highly appreciates the participation of the companies of Türkiye and Uzbekistan in infrastructure projects on restoration and reconstruction of its liberated territories.

