Azerbaijan, Türkiye working on normalizing relations with Armenia – presidential aide

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are working on the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Saturday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, which is underway in Shusha, News.Az reports.

The presidential aide once again stated that Azerbaijan and Türkiye stand for peace in the region.

“We stand for peace in the region, therefore hand was extended to Armenia. Both countries can become good partners for Armenia,” Hajiyev added.

