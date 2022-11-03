Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in energy sector, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmamet Elyasov.

As part of the meeting, the significance of the memorandum of mutual understanding on joint exploration, development and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources of the 'Dostlug' field for useful cooperation between the two countries in the relevant area was noted.

News.Az