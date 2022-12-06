Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss strengthening of economic ties

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, News.Az reports. 

“During the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, we have touched upon the development of relations between our countries, the strengthening of economic ties, as well as the expansion of cooperation,” Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.


News.Az 

