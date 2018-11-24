Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan establish joint commission for transport, transit and logistics
A joint Commission for Transport, Transit and Logistics between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has been established, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustaf
Minister Mustafayev noted that the Commission will contribute to further development of maritime, automobile, rail and air transportation, effective resolution of transit and import-export cargo transportation, and coordination of activities of the relevant agencies and operators.
News.Az