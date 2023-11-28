Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore prospects for cooperation in various sectors

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed prospects for cooperation in various sectors, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov said that the 7th session of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission took place in Ashgabat.

“During the session, we discussed initiatives to further economic interests and explored prospects for cooperation in various sectors, including industry, trade, SMB, energy, transport, and agriculture,” he added.

