Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold 4th meeting on Dostlug field

The Joint Working Group between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the Dostlug field held its fourth meeting via videoconferencing, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told News.Az.

The Joint Working Group was established to prepare and verify a draft Intergovernmental Agreement regulating cooperation between the parties on joint development and exploration of the hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkmenistan's Minister of State, Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Batyr Amanov and members of the working group.

It was decided to hold the next Joint Expert Group meeting within the framework of the Working Group in the near future.

The Memorandum of Understanding on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was signed on January 21, 2021.

The Working Group was established by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 25, 2021 to prepare and verify the draft Intergovernmental Agreement for cooperation on the Dostlug field.

