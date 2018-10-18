Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in Baku on October 18, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, while Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov led the Turkmen delegation.

During the consultations the sides hailed the importance of traditional cooperation between the two neighborly countries and noted that the priorities of development of Azerbaijan-Turkmen relations were defined by the heads of state.

Meredov expressed thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for reception during his visit to Baku.

Mammadyarov, in turn, said that the political consultations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan open up a great opportunity to coordinate the positions on various issues on a broad agenda of bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed cooperation on international and regional issues, emphasizing the historical significance of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, which was signed at the recent summit in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Praising the positive dynamics observed in the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the delegations said there are good opportunities for further development of relations in logistics, industrial and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The Turkmen minister then thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Turkmenistan’s initiatives in international organizations, particularly in UN agencies.

Mammadyarov also expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for supporting Azerbaijan in various issues, especially in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in international organizations.

At the end of the consultations, a cooperation program for 2019-2020 was signed between at the ministerial level between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

